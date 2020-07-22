Zuraida seeks MOE cooperation for repair works on SK Ampang campuran

KUALA LUMPUR: Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix) has called on the Education Ministry (MOE) to assist with repair works on Sekolah Kebangsaan Ampang Campuran in Kampung Ampang Campuran near here.

Zuraida said the 20-year-old school building is need of major repairs and repainting.

“Besides that, due to problems with the water tanks, toilets are leaking on every floor of the three-storey building. As this calls for major repair works, we need an allocation from the ministry,” she told reporters after visiting the school this morning.

Zuraida said, in her capacity as Ampang member of Parliament, she had approved an allocation of RM79,000 for some of the repair works, of which RM20,000 was for the construction of a special education workshop and additional toilets for preschoolers.

On the issue of road congestion leading to the school caused by a road closure, Zuraida said she had requested the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council to reopen the road to solve the problem. — Bernama