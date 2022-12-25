Zuraida slams PBM president Sng

PETALING JAYA: Parti Bangsa Malaysia members are unhappy with the direction the party has taken under president Datuk Larry Sng, Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix) said today.

Zuraida said Sng has been constantly failing to consult the party leadership before making important decisions, The Malaysian Insight reports.

“As a democratic party, the president should talk first with other leaders before acting or making decisions,” she reportedly said.

Yesterday Sng said he had sent show-cause letters to Zuraida and other party leaders after they failed to show up for a PBM supreme council meeting last week.