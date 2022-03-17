Zuraida: Stop ignoring promising athletes and support them

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian track star Shereen Vallabouy’s (pix) achievements should have been met with joy and jubilation, but her extraordinary feat was met only with deafening silence, says Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin.

The Foundation of Women Community in Sports (FOWCUS) president said the deafening silence sent the wrong message to the sporting community, especially local athletes who have sacrificed blood, sweat, and tears to put Malaysia on the global sporting map.

“I read with apprehension reports that Malaysian track star Shereen Vallabouy’s achievements in a recent major sporting event in the United States have been met with silence from our own sporting officials.

“Rightfully, her achievements should have been met with joy and jubilation, especially from the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) and the relevant sporting bodies. But Shereen’s extraordinary feat was met only with deafening silence,“ she said in a statement today.

Zuraida added it is high time the relevant authorities and agencies look into the plight of these unsung heroes, regardless of their gender and race.

“All over the world, female athletes face more challenges than their male counterparts, and the FOWCUS is committed to championing their plight in Malaysia.

“In this respect, FOWCUS will send a memorandum to the Youth and Sports Minister urging the Ministry and the National Sports Council to give due recognition to Shereen’s achievements and those like her.

“FOWCUS will also work closely with KBS to further the interests of women athletes in the country,“ she stressed.

Last Saturday, Shereen won the women’s indoor 400 metres title at the 2021-22 US National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) division II track and field campaign.

The achievement of 53.79 seconds at the Pittsburg State University, Kansas also marked a new Malaysian record.

Earlier today, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have expressed their pride and joy at the success of Shereen in bringing glory to Malaysia on the world stage.

Shereen, who is the daughter of former national athletes Samson Vallabuoy and Josephine Mary, is currently pursuing studies in the field of recreation and tourism at the Winona State University, Minnesota.