Zuraida: Students can indirectly help M’sia’s agro commodity

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin recently met with Malaysian students and diaspora in London as part of her three-day trip there.

During the meeting, she had a positive dialogue on how the students could indirectly help the branding of our agro commodity products in the United Kingdom.

“We also discussed with our trade commission office on the latest policy developments in the UK. It is important for the ministry to understand the current developments so we can devise better strategies, particularly for agro commodity trade tailored for the UK market,“ she said.

Zuraida is on a three-day visit from Jan 21-23. The main agenda was to visit the Tun Abdul Razak Research Centre (TARCC) which is the UK based research and development centre of the Malaysian Rubber Board (MRB) and get first hand information about its roles and functions, as well as on issues and challenges faced by the centre.

“I also presented my views on the strategic way forward to enhance TARCC’s role and how it could further boost the innovation and adoption of new technologies in our rubber industry.

“The discussions also touched on Malaysia’s Agro commodity trade potential in UK market,“ she said.

She said there were no MoUs signed during the visit as it was purely a familiarisation trip.

“We do expect some engagements with various parties to address some of the ways forward for TARRC in the near future. We hope with this plan it could help revive TARRC and better position our Malaysian Rubber products globally,“ she added.