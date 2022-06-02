Zuraida to discuss cabinet post with PM soon

SEPANG: Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin will meet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob soon to discuss her position in the Cabinet.

Zuraida said she would hold a press conference next week once the issue of her Cabinet position has been settled.

“Today is Thursday, (then) Friday, Saturday and Sunday. You all rest first and I will rest too. Then I will do the PC (press conference),“ she told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here on her return from Turkey today. About 100 supporters were at the airport to receive her.

Zuraida was in Turkey to attend the 7th Conference of Pioneers of Global Women’s Coalition for Al-Quds and Palestine. She had earlier accepted an invitation to join the Malaysian Timber Development and Trade Mission together with the Malaysian Timber Council to Athens, Greece.

On May 26, Zuraida announced her decision to leave Bersatu and join Parti Bangsa Malaysia, saying she would discuss her resignation as minister with the prime minister.

Zuraida also said she would continue to support the government of Ismail Sabri. - Bernama