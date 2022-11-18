Zuraida: ‘Voters are fed up with old politics’

PETALING JAYA: Many voters have been quite receptive to Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) and are tired of the old politics, Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said today.

“I notice that unhealthy tactics have started to creep into Ampang, including vandalising my campaign materials and vicious attacks on cyberspace. I want to be ready in case some of my opponents step up on such tactics.

“As for the overall campaign, feedback on the ground suggests that many voters have been quite receptive to PBM and are tired of the old politics,“ the PBM’s Ampang GE15 candidate said in a statement today.

She also called on undecided voters in constituencies where PBM is fielding its candidates, to support the party.

“With merely hours to go before the election this Saturday, I am happy to report that feedback from the ground suggests that I will be able to, God willing, defend my seat. My cautious optimism is based on ground reports and the reception I received since campaigning started on Nov 5.

“Everywhere I go, voters came out in droves expressing appreciation for my work in the constituency since 2008. Many openly pledged their votes to me. They recognised my contributions in the constituency, such as alleviating the plight of the urban poor, addressing traffic woes and resolving flooding problems,“ she said.