10th MR. DOLLAR launches at Sunway Giza

THE highly-anticipated 10th MR. DOLLAR store opened its doors with a bang on Dec 7, offering the Kota Damansara community a host of exciting promotions and giveaways to mark the occasion.

Located at Sunway Giza, the 7,000 sq ft store features MR. DOLLAR’s signature range of RM2 and RM5 goods, in a comfortable and welcoming shopping environment. MR. DOLLAR is part of the MR D.I.Y. Group, Malaysia’s largest home improvement retailer.

In conjunction with the opening of this store, MR. DOLLAR Sunway Giza will be hosting a three-day grand opening event from Dec 18 to 20, with extravagant promotions and giveaways for everyone.

Visiting customers can anticipate a number of activities – quench your thirst with free drinks, take photos with Santa Claus, receive complimentary Milo and Koko Crunch cereals with every purchase, and participate in the Dollar Spin game during this three-day event. Aside from that, every 100th of the first 1,000 customers can participate in a 60-second Shopping Spree to stand a chance and win up to RM300 worth of products.

That’s not all – throughout the month of December, MR. DOLLAR customers nationwide can enjoy bargains such as Buy 1 Free 1, Bundle Deals, Gift with Purchase, Spend and Win, and Purchase with Purchase promotions.