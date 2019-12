A total of 111 lucky shoppers walked away with prizes worth more than RM150,000 in MR.D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad’s ‘MR.D.I.Y. X SC Johnson Kempen Ceria Contest’. This nationwide contest was a collaboration between MR.D.I.Y. with SC Johnson & Sons (M) Sdn Bhd (SC Johnson) that ran from June 15 to Aug 31.

Chan Yan Yeng @Chan Sui Ying from Negeri Sembilan walked away with the grand prize of a Perodua Aruz 1.5X while Navina A/P Rajasegran, Choy Pei Chin, Chong May Sze, and Kalsum Saad took home the second prize – Vespa S125. The winners of the third prize of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ (128GB) are Lau Hui Hua, Zilfiani Aswar, Chan Mei Lien, Ahmad Kamil Mohammed Nor, Tengku Noor Afiqah Tengky Muhd Amir Sharilfudin, and Goh Lee Ching. Another 100 hundred lucky customers won the consolation prize of cash vouchers worth RM100 each. The winners of the contest were announced on MR.D.I.Y.’s Facebook page on Dec 2.

Eleven of the winners attended a prize-giving ceremony and celebration with MR.D.I.Y. and SC Johnson representatives at MR.D.I.Y. Head Office’s in Seri Kembangan on Nov 27. At the ceremony, MR.D.I.Y. marketing vice pesident Andy Chin said, “This is the first time MR.D.I.Y. has teamed up with SC Johnson for the ‘MR.D.I.Y. X SC Johnson Kempen Ceria Contest’. We received an incredible number of entries – more than 13,000 – for this contest where customers only needed to make a minimum purchase of RM10 on any SC Johnson product from brands such as Glade, Mr Muscle, Pledge, Ziploc and Kit at selected MR.D.I.Y. stores.”

Chin added, “MR.D.I.Y. strives to always put customers first by offering numerous campaigns and contests to make the shopping experience exciting. We had provided three channels for our customers to participate in this ‘Kempen Ceria Contest’ – online, physical contest forms and short message service (SMS). This way we ensured that everyone would have an equal chance to participate, while MR.D.I.Y. continued to provide convenience and a wide range of good quality and value-for-money products that ‘Always Low Prices’.”

This contest was opened to MR.D.I.Y. customers from all over the nation, where eligibility was to make a minimum purchase of RM10 in a single receipt for any SC Johnson product. Customers then scanned a QR code to answer one question and filled in their details into a provided Google link form, through physical contest form or SMS to submit their entries.