1.46 million people tune in to SMK: Study Squad

ASTRO Tutor TV’s SMK: Study Squad recently broke records by becoming the country’s most watched academic show with 1.46 million viewers tuning in to the programme so far. The programme is part of the education content slate that Astro recently introduced to help students with their revision as schools are still closed.

In addition to what’s available on the Tutor TV channels, Upped is Astro’s new online education portal to help all Malaysian students revise effectively, for free. The website houses hundreds of education videos from various school syllabus focused programmes such as TV Pendidikan, Misi Studi SPM, Pelan A+ SPM and fun learning STEM programmes such as Dekoded and Stemsasi.