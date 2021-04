Carlsberg Malaysia launches its Apprenticeship Programme to enhance youth employability and equip bright young minds amid the impact of Covid-19. Applications are now open, offering job opportunities to fresh graduates in this six-month programme with placements in either Marketing, Finance, Corporate Affairs or Supply Chain functions.

Apply via Jobstreet or submit your latest CV to mycareers@carlsberg.asia by June 30, 2021.

For more information, visit carlsbergmalaysia.com.my.