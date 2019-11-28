2,300 people join ‘The City Ride’

ABOUT 2,300 cyclists from all walks of life converged in the heart of Kuala Lumpur on Nov 24 for the fifth edition of Kuala Lumpur OCBC Cycle 2019.

The event has been dubbed “The City Ride” for its emphasis on enabling extended rides on closed roads amidst the capital’s most iconic city centre landmarks.

This year’s event saw the introduction of a new 21km category (alongside the regular 42km category) and took on an environmental theme as well.

Participants cycled along the closed roads of Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Dang Wangi, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Perak, Jalan P Ramlee, Jalan Ampang, Lebuhraya Sultan Iskandar, Jalan Parlimen, Jalan Berjasa, Jalan Sultan Salahuddin, Jalan Tun Ismail, Jalan Kuching, Jalan Kinabalu and Jalan Raja before returning to Dataran Merdeka.

The participants were off with a bang at 6.30am at Dataran Merdeka as Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan flagged them off along with OCBC Bank Malaysia Berhad CEO Datuk Ong Eng Bin and Kuala Lumpur OCBC Cycle 2019 Implementation Committee chairman Datuk Naim Mohamad.

Cycling in the front lines along with the rest of the participants was OCBC Al-Amin Bank Berhad CEO Syed Abdull Aziz Syed Kechik.

Kuala Lumpur OCBC Cycle 2019’s title-sponsor is OCBC Bank and the event was organised by Multigreen Events and supported by Kuala Lumpur City Hall and the Royal Malaysian Police.