(2nd lead) Drive-thru Covid-19 test

MSU Medical Centre (MSUMC) Specialist Hospital has launched its Drive-Thru Covid-19 Test for members of the public.

The MSUMC Drive-Thru Covid-19 Test is provided in three sessions from Monday to Friday (10am-12pm, 12.00pm-2pm, 2pm-4pm) and one session on Saturday (10am-12pm).

Appointments can be secured in advance by calling in at 03-5521-6701 during the office hours of 8.30am to 5.30pm on Monday to Friday and 8.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday, by WhatsApp at 03-5526-2800, or by filling up an online form

Applicants may come in for their drive-thru appointment after receiving the appointment confirmation slip.

Drive-in drive-through intending patients will be required to scan the QR code provided at the registration entrance before proceeding to the billing station and subsequently the testing station.

The test, which takes about five minutes per person, uses the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) method, on samples taken from the oropharyngeal (the tonsil) and the nasopharyngeal (the nasopharynx – the upper part of the throat behind the nose and near the base of the skull).

Patients who have undergone the test must quarantine themselves until the test result is relayed to them by phone or WhatsApp between 24 and 48 hours.