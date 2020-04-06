(2nd lead) Free meals for MSU students

In a #KitaJagaKita move consequent to the movement control order (MCO) by the Malaysian Government, the MSU Foundation took on the opportunity to kick start its endowment campaign. Close to RM10,000 was collected for Meals on Me (MoM) through donations pouring in from the university staff and alumni as well as parents.

Over 500 international and local students have chosen to stay put at the university accommodation and surrounding apartments in Shah Alam Section 13 – Menara U and Menara U2, Arte @ Subang West, Emira, Persanda, and Perdana, among them. In full compliance to the standing instructions by the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT), the Ministry of Health Malaysia (KKM), and the State Health Department (JKN), the MSUrians were engaged through MSU’s official Social Media Twitter platform.

Taking place at the MSU dining facility The Hub beginning March 24, delivered in collaboration with MSU’s Student and Career Development Department as well as MSU Medical Centre Specialist Hospital (MSUMC), MoM maintained observance of the MCO policies of social distancing and strict personal hygiene. The meal collection hours were later extended from the initial 12pm-2pm to 12pm-3pm.

MoM is one of the four main programmes within Yayasan MSU’s endowment campaign. Whilst MoM aims to help students fulfil their daily nutritional needs through a square meal, Loose Change is an initiative to assist students in purchasing the necessities required of their study programme at MSU, and Friends of MSU helps cover a student’s living expenses such as lodgings and other necessities.