MORE than 300 students recently graduated at DISTED College’s 28th convocation ceremony which was graced by the presence of Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

In his speech at the event which was held at the Equatorial hotel in Penang, Chow urged the graduates to never give up on their dreams.



"Remember that education is not the preparation for life; education is life (in) itself, said Chow.



This year’s ceremony saw 28 students graduate with 1st Class Honours from the Staffordshire University (UK) business degree programme. While five students from the HELP University psychology degree programme graduated with 1st Class degrees.



Chairing the Convocation was the chairman of DISTED’s board of directors Datuk Seri Dr. Stephen Yeap, and Disted’s president and CEO Dr Seah Soo Aun.



Other distinguished guests at the ceremony include DISTED’s board members, Pulau Tikus assemblyperson Chris Lee Chun Kit, Pro Vice Chancellor for Partnerships and Region representing Staffordshire University Professor Leuan Ellis, Vice Chancellor and President of HELP University Professor Datuk Dr Paul Chan.



As a Not-For-Profit institution of higher learning, DISTED allocates more than RM1.5 million annually in scholarship funds to deserving students.



Among the top students were Lim Xi Yuan, who was chosen as Valedictorian representing all undergraduates at the ceremony. She also received the Valedictorian Book Prize and Chairman’s Gold Trophy. Lim said that she plans to pursue a postgraduate degree.

Visually impaired Ding Teck Song received the Best Graduating Award for Diploma in Business Information Technology (DBIT). He plans to continue his degree in the field of information technology. Two other visually impaired students also graduated at the ceremony.



Four international students were also among the graduates; Emiri Kaneko from Japan completed her Certificate in Intensive English, Kim Sung Jin from Korea obtained his Diploma in Business Studies, Zhao Sixiang from China obtained his Diploma in Hospitality Business Management and Sae-Jueng Anan from Thailand completed his Degree in Accounting and Finance.



The top students in their respective field of studies are - Lim Seok Hoon – B.A. (Hons) Accounting & Finance, Chee Ke Li – B.A. (Hons) Business Management, Ooi Yang Wei – B.A. (Hons) International Business Management, Stephanie Chin Sue Yen – B.A. (Hons) Marketing Management, Lim Mei Wei – B.A. (Hons) Events Management, Lim Yi Xuan – Bachelor of Psychology (Hons), Diana Grace Raymond Patrick – Diploma in Accounting, Lee Yih Hui – Diploma in Business Studies, Ding Teck Song – Diploma in Business IT, Rovithren a/l Kumarakuru – Diploma in Creative Multimedia Production, Teh Boon Teong – Diploma in Computer Science, Looi Pei Wen – Diploma in Hospitality Business Management, Leow Shan Jack – Diploma in Food & Beverage Management and Roshaan Maran – Certificate in Intensive English.