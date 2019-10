THE Malaysian Franchise Association and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs will jointly host the Malaysia Franchise Awards (MFA) 2019 to be held at the Royal Chulan Hotel on Oct 4.

A total of 35 finalists for 17 categories were announced at a press conference held at the Seri Pacific Hotel on Sept 27, 2019.

MFA’s vice Cchairman Datuk Zahriah Abd Kadir said the new awards introduced this year are - the Best Reporter Award and Best Franchise Industry Article Award under the Best Media category and Best Student’s Business Plan Award for undergraduate students under the Open category.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs’ Franchise Development Division director Shamshuzaman Sulaiman said a total of 899 franchise companies have registered with the ministry as of Aug 31, under the Food & Beverage, Education and Service categories.

“The objective of MFA 2019 is to recognise Malaysian franchise industry players and to serve as a benchmark of excellence in the industry.

“The government has drafted many programmes to boost the franchise industry including having promotions in foreign countries such as the Philippines, Thailand, China, Jakarta and India,” said Shamshuzaman.

During the press conference, MFA chairman Professor Dr Azmawani Abd Rahman said about 34% of the total submissions received was from the Education category, followed by Food & Beverage and Service.