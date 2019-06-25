486 graduate at MAHSA University’s 16th convocation

MAHSA University is part of the MAHSA Education Group. Although it is one of Malaysia’s youngest universities, it has been making waves in gaining international and local recognition, including the SETARA rating as a “very good” higher education institution in Malaysia.

Established in 2005 - it is the country’s largest private medical and health university, and is located in Bandar Saujana Putra. It is proud to record enrolment of more than 1,100 international students from across 75 nationalities.

Recently, the uni held its 16th convocation ceremony. The grand event, conducted at the grand ballroom of the university grounds, saw 486 students receive their graduation scrolls. Of these, 19 were from the Faculty of Dentistry; 84 from Medicine and Biomedical Sciences; 93 from Nursing and Midwifery; 85 from the Faculty of Health and Sport Sciences; eight from Pharmacy; six from Engineering and Information Technology; 51 from Business, Finance and Hospitality; 65 from the Faculty of Health and Sports Sciences (Physiotherapy); and 63 from the Centre of Pre-University Studies.

Said its pro-chancellor and executive chairman Prof. Tan Sri Datuk Dr. Mohamed Haniffa Abdullah: “As per our mission, we are committed in delivering education of the highest quality, emphasising on hands-on training, and in support of this mission, we will continuously improve and cultivate the experience of students from the moment they apply to the time they graduate.”

The university is a member of the MAHSA Education Group, along with MAHSA College in Sabah, MAHSA PRIMA International College in Kuala Lumpur and MAHSA International School.