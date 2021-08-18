5 pillars to manage and combat Covid-19

AMONG the range of Covid-19 management efforts initiated at MSU is the Partnership for Covid Elimination (PaCE).

Spearheaded by MSU Foundation Yayasan MSU (YMSU), jointly with Management & Science University (MSU) and MSU Medical Centre (MSUMC), PaCE is a comprehensive initiative that supports flattening the Covid curve.

A five-pillared programme comprising awareness campaign, vaccination drive, sustainable development goals (SDGs), community engagement, and multi-disciplinary research, PaCE plots a possible path forward to a better future for all.

As an initiative to raise awareness on the general understanding and managing of Covid-19, PaCE is also focused on the importance of vaccination in reducing Covid-related deaths and disrupting the disease’s progression.

A second pillar to PaCE involves the setting-up of PPVs, by increasing the vaccination capacity of MSU Medical Centre and MSU Chancellor Hall as government-appointed PPVs to ProtectHealth, the District Health Centre (PKD), and the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT).

From Mar 17, MSUMC has vaccinated more than 30,000 frontliners, senior citizens, and the differently-abled.

The introduction of PaCE supports Malaysia’s National Immunization Programme (PICK) and the participative roles of MSU and MSUMC in the Industry Immunisation Programme (PIKAS).

Vaccination administration and capacity from a thousand a day to 4,500 are being expanded via drive-thru vaccination kiosks and HomeCare vaccination.

A third, equally important pillar is the corporate sponsors programme, as PaCE claims to raise support from all quarters. Echoing the recently launched MSU Cares Fund, MSU has the B40 group in mind.

PaCE’s fourth pillar is to obtain inclusive Good Health and Well-Being, as well as Partnership for the Goal in delivering the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3 and 17.

The final, fifth pillar is MSU’s research initiatives in response to the impacts of Covid-19, such as corporate-sponsored funding for areas of research that includes public health issues, socio-economy, and utilisation of technology.