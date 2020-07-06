7-Eleven achieves global milestone of 71,100 stores

7-ELEVEN, a household name across many continents and the world’s largest convenience retail chain has reached a momentous milestone of its 71,100th store being opened across the globe, from the United States to Japan, Denmark to Australia, Thailand to UAE, among others. In recognition of this achievement, 7-Eleven Malaysia will be rewarding its fans with a series of daily in-store great offers and special deals from July 7 to 11 ranging from snacks, beverages to daily household necessities.

What’s more, 7-Eleven Malaysia has recently launched its loyalty app aptly called My7E that rewards successful new user sign-ups with a RM3 e-cash voucher as well as monthly exclusive e-stamp card and coupon deals and during the five-day celebration period, My7E members get an added bonus of enjoying “The Coolest Drink on Earth”, the iconic Slurpee for only 71 sen for a 12oz cup daily. To top it off, new or existing My7E members who make any transaction and scan their member ID between July 7 and 11 will enjoy a complimentary Sunkist Pure 380ml as part of its “Free Sunkist for Malaysia” campaign, terms and conditions apply.

7-Eleven started out as Southland Ice Company on Oak Cliff, Texas, 93 years ago in 1927. In 1946, with stores open from 7am to 11pm, the name was changed to 7-Eleven and stores started staying open around the clock in 1971. In 1984, the first 7-Eleven was opened in Malaysia at Bukit Bintang and since then has grown from store-by-store, community-by-community, stretching across every state in Malaysia to be the nation’s No.1 convenience store with more than 2,400 stores at last count and serving more than 1 million customers daily which is truly an amazing and inspiring achievement with 7-Eleven Malaysia staying focused on the constantly changing convenience needs of the communities it serves as well as remaining steadfast to its commitment of being Always There For You.

To know more, please visit www.7eleven.com.my or follow 7ElevenMalaysia on Facebook or Instagram.