7-Eleven brings Chinese New Year cheer to old folks

7-ELEVEN Malaysia and NGOHub Asia recently organised a Chinese New Year visit to En Yuan Old Folks Home to spread some festive cheer to the residents there.

Founded by Stanley Yap – who has been running the home for nearly two years – En Yuan Old Folks home is a shelter home for the elderly who are homeless and underprivileged.

While running a saloon business, Yap decided to start up a charity home to provide shelter and care for the elderly. With six helpers including cooks, the home currently cares for over 30 residents.

The festive celebration started off with the customary prosperity toast known as “Lou Sang”, where participants toss a raw fish salad called “Yee Sang” while expressing auspicious wishes for the new year to attract prosperity.

Together, the residents and volunteers then enjoyed their dinner comprising an array of Chinese and Western cuisine. 7-Eleven Malaysia also distributed goodie bags containing a variety of snacks and red packets. The evening continued with laughter and happiness as the volunteers spent time with the elderly before bidding farewell.

“Every year during this festive period, it is especially important to not forget about the community surrounding us, especially the underprivileged and neglected. We are glad to have reached out to En Yuan Old Folks Home and spent time with the residents here, in the hopes of bringing them some festive cheer and warmth,” said Ronan Lee, 7-Eleven Malaysia’s general manager of marketing.

“It was indeed heartwarming to see the smile on the residents’ faces as they tossed “Yee Sang” and feasted on the delicious food,” he said, adding that he hopes for more people to visit the home on a regular basis.

Those who wish to contribute to En Yuan Old Folks Home can contact 012-622 8898 or visit their Facebook page.