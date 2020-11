THE largest 24-hour standalone convenience store operator, 7-Eleven Malaysia, in collaboration with its partner NGOhub and X-Promosi, has donated over 4,000 limited edition Pokémon Poke Plates 2.0 to more than 40 orphanages and child care centres in conjunction with the World Children’s Day celebration today.

Among the recipients are Pertubuhan Kebajikan Lindungan Ikhlas Kuala Lumpur, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Umum Malaysia, Monfort Boys Town, RMHC House Charities, Persatuan Rumah Sayangan, Rumah Tititan Kasih, Desa Amal Jireh and Yayasan Chow Kit, among others.

7-Eleven Malaysia’s General Manager of Marketing, Ronan Lee said: “At 7-Eleven Malaysia, it has always been part of our corporate social responsibility efforts to create a cheerful atmosphere and conducive environment for less fortunate children. As we are grappling with the pandemic, these children under the care of charitable organisations need attention and gifts of love more than ever.”

“Every child is special and deserves to feel happy and secure at all times. It is heartwarming to see that we could bring some cheer and happiness to the lives of these children. Regardless of their background, children are after all, our most valuable asset as they are our future leaders,” Lee added.

The Pokemon Poke Plates 2.0 comes in 30 vibrant designs, each featuring popular Pokemon chracters such as the all-time favourites Pikachu, Venusaur, Dedenne, Charizard, Blastoise, Sylveon, Zamazenta, Gyrados, Tyranitar, MewTwo and many others. Fans can collect it for free at 7-Eleven stores nationwide from now until Dec 13.

For more information on Pokemon Poke Plates 2.0, visit www.7eleven.com.my or follow 7ElevenMalaysia on Facebook and Instagram.