7-Eleven donates RM60k worth of essential food items to MINDEF

7-ELEVEN Malaysia, the country’s largest standalone convenience store chain has once again demonstrated its brand commitment of being Always There For You through a corporate social responsibility programme organised and coordinated alongside the Armed Forces Football Club (AFFC) in contributing essential food items and groceries worth RM60,000 to the Ministry of Defence Malaysia (MINDEF) in support of the ministry’s front-liner efforts in combating the spread of Covid-19 and keeping the community safe.

7-Eleven Malaysia’s Executive Director, Tan U-Ming said, “This contribution is one of many initiatives we have carried out since the outbreak of the pandemic, to provide support and alleviate the burden faced by the less-fortunate as well as our dedicated front-liners during these trying times and we are grateful to be able to make this contribution to MINDEF in recognition of the dedication shown by our Armed Forces in keeping our community protected and safe.”

Since March this year, 7-Eleven Malaysia has collectively contributed more than RM1,000,000 worth of essentials, from test-kits, personal protective equipment and groceries to various government bodies and NGO’s nationwide through pandemic related initiatives and remains committed to doing its part in supporting the community during these trying times.

To learn more about 7-Eleven Malaysia’s latest initiatives or campaigns, please visit www.7eleven.com.my or follow 7ElevenMalaysia on its official social media channels.