AS the spread of COVID-19 continues, it is imperative to make it a priority to address the challenges faced by the vulnerable groups as well as those who have been most impacted by the pandemic to ensure that no one is marginalised.

7-Eleven Malaysia, in collaboration with its startup NGOhub, has taken the initiative to offer help and support to selected women’s non-governmental organisations. The recipients were Women of Will, Persatuan Ibu Tunggal Shah Alam (PITSA) and Persatuan Suri Rumah Rahmah, among others.

Most of them are single mothers, widows, abandoned or abused women and women with incapacitated spouse living in poverty. In order to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, it is of utmost importance to provide the support needed so that they could develop a small business and help them to lead a fulfilling life.

7-Eleven Malaysia General Manager of Marketing, Ronan Lee said: “Many non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are adversely hit by the outbreak of the pandemic, including women’s organisations. Most of them run home-based businesses such as selling packed meals, bakeries, tailoring, and beauty products and their business has been negatively affected.”

“To lend a hand to lighten their load, we handed out Lenovo Tab M7 tablets and internet connection to selected women’s NGOs. These electronic devices would definitely help them to start an online business and ensure the continuity of their businesses through online platforms.

“We hope this small contribution will assist them in their efforts to improve ICT capabilities and generate much needed sales to their businesses,” Lee said.

“At 7-Eleven, we always strive to provide assistance, care and support to communities in need. This is part of our efforts to enhance the welfare of vulnerable women and reduce socio-economic disparities,” he added.