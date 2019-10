7-ELEVEN Malaysia recently rolled out its point-of-sales activated (POSA) gift cards in East Malaysia, in partnership with Razer Inc. and InComm.

Previously only available in Peninsular Malaysia, the POSA gift cards are now available in more than 100 7-Eleven outlets in Sabah and Sarawak.

With these gift cards, customers will be able to enjoy a wide array of services and products such as Google Play, JOOX, Netflix, Play Station (SONY), Spotify Premium, Starbucks, Zalora, KKBox, and iFlix. Each gift card carries a different value denomination to satisfy the different preferences and needs of customers.

For example, a Google Play gift card comes in RM50, RM100 and RM200 denominations and can be used for purchasing apps, books, movies and subscribing to Google’s news portal service, Google Play Newsstand.

Be it for their own use or not, customers can also present gift cards as gifts for their friends and loved ones. A Zalora gift card for that fashionista friend’s birthday or have a simple chill session with a Netflix gift card.

“With these gift cards, customers without credit cards are now able to enjoy online services and games that require monthly credit card access for subscription renewal and reload. Besides that, mobile games fanatics also have another option to

reload games such as Lords Mobile and stand a chance to win Lords Mobile Figurines if they purchase a RM200 Google Play Gift Card from Nov 1 to 30,” said 7-Eleven Malaysia general marketing manager Ronan Lee.

For more information and contest terms & conditions, visit www.7eleven.com.my or 7ElevenMalaysia on Facebook.