THE largest convenience store chain in the country has launched a competition for music lovers nationwide from May 14 to Jun 24, 2019.

7-Eleven Malaysia’s “Music is a Gift!” contest will be offering SONY Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones worth RM1,599 to 15 lucky winners in Peninsular Malaysia, including Langkawi.

To stand a chance at winning one of the best headphones in the market, participants are only required to purchase any Spotify Premium gift cards at 7-Eleven Malaysia stores and take a photo of the purchased gift cards with the original receipt as proof of purchase.

Once completed, participants will have to upload the picture on their own Facebook or Instagram account with the official hashtags #7EMusicIsAGift and #7ElevenMY. Participants can increase their chances of winning by submitting more entries!

7-Eleven Malaysia’s general marketing manager Ronan Lee said the contest is the perfect opportunity for customers to enjoy their favorite music at Spotify Premium, with a chance to win a cool gift.

“Through this contest, we strive to enhance the customer’s music experience with Spotify Premium in our stores and arouse the feeling of excitement among our customers to win the ultimate SONY headphones with tailored noise cancellation,” he said.