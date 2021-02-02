7-Eleven Malaysia Aids Children’s Homes With Essential Supplies

The largest 24-hour standalone convenience store operator, 7-Eleven Malaysia in collaboration with its partner, NGOHub recently came to the assistance of a number of charitable homes for the less fortunate children, providing essential items and food supplies to these homes impacted by the on-going pandemic nationwide.

In light of the Movement Control Order (MCO), charitable organisations housing the children face even more challenges as their group is at most-risk and lack the necessary means to access essential supplies due to shortages. Keeping this in mind, 7-Eleven Malaysia arranged for the distribution of rice, condensed milk, cooking oil, canned foods, sugar, multivitamin supplements, sanitary products as well as antibacterial household cleaning products during these challenging times to Rumah Aman Children’s Home, among other orphanages in and around Klang Valley.

7-Eleven Malaysia’s General Manager of Marketing, Ronan Lee, said: “We are committed to assisting the community we served in through various philanthropic activities and campaigns. Driven by our community-oriented corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, we believe it is important to get on the ground during this challenging period and ensure that disadvantaged communities are not neglected, especially during the MCO period. We hope that this timely contribution will help to ease the burden of the most hard-hit communities and disenfranchised groups, especially the less fortunate children.”

“In light of the pandemic, necessary precautions were taken at the supply handovers with minimal personnel from both the recipients and our side as well as minimal interaction with the supplies dropped off at the lobby of the home. We would like to encourage members of the public to strictly adhere to the relevant authorities’ guidelines and instructions and practice social distancing as everyone plays a vital role in overcoming the pandemic together,” he added.

Expressing his gratitude, Rumah Aman Children’s Home Manager, Abang Arizuan Abang Arabi, said, “We are comforted and humbled by the outpouring of generosity and support from 7-Eleven Malaysia for stepping up to support us during this time of great uncertainty. We are ever thankful for this contribution and it definitely helps lighten our burden during these trying times as the home currently cares for 60 children, aged between 4 and 17 years old.”

“At Rumah Aman Children’s Home, we also develop the competencies of these less fortunate children through various educational support. Our education staff and tutors work tirelessly to ensure no children are left behind in their academics and they play a huge role in shaping as well as nurturing the attitudes, motivation and discipline in these young children,” he added.

Rumah Aman Children’s Home is a non-profit organisation set up to provide assistance and support for orphans and children from impoverished families. Those interested in contributing to Rumah Aman can go to their official Facebook page at Rumah Aman Children’s Home or call +03 6038 1430 for more information.