7-Eleven Malaysia bags ‘Company of the Year Award’ in retail at CSR Malaysia

THE nation’s leading standalone convenience store chain, 7-Eleven Malaysia, has for the third consecutive year, been awarded “Company of the Year” in the retail category at the recent 2019 CSR Malaysia Awards.

The awards is a collaborated effort between Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility Malaysia Welfare Society (CSR Malaysia) and World Sustainable Community. It is supported by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development and recognises outstanding corporations in Malaysia that endeavour to promote sustainable economies and serve the needy.

