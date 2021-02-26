7-Eleven Malaysia brings Chinese New Year joy to senior citizens

THE largest 24-hour standalone convenience store operator, 7-Eleven Malaysia in collaboration with its partner, NGOHub came together to spread festive joy to senior citizens at several old folk’s homes in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

As part of its commitment to positively impact communities in need during the festive season, 7-Eleven Malaysia arranged for the distribution of biscuits, instant oats, canned goods, beverages as well as mandarin oranges to Pertubuhan Kebajikan Orang Tua Xiao Xin, among other old folk’s homes in Klang Valley.

7-Eleven Malaysia’s general manager of marketing, Ronan Lee, said: “At 7-Eleven Malaysia, we remain committed to contributing to the wellbeing of the less fortunate and vulnerable groups in the communities we serve. In conjunction with Chinese New Year, we wish to reach out and help raise the spirits of senior citizens in elderly care homes who are impacted due to the restrictions on visitation to the homes. It always brings us great joy to provide festive cheer to those who do not have the privilege to spend it with their families or loved ones, especially senior citizens.”

“In light of the pandemic, necessary precautions were taken at the supply handovers with minimal personnel from both the recipients and our side as well as minimal interaction. We would like to encourage members of the public to strictly adhere to the relevant authorities’ guidelines and instructions and practice social distancing as everyone plays a vital role in overcoming the pandemic together,” Lee added.

President of Pertubuhan Kebajikan Orang Tua Xiao Xin’s, YT Ong, said, “During the festive season, a common issue that we are facing is that some of our residents have felt increasingly lonely and isolated. We are ever thankful by the outpouring of generosity from 7-Eleven Malaysia for paying attention to the needs of this segment of society, and bring festive cheer to them while adhering strictly to the standard operating procedures (SOPs).”

“At Pertubuhan Kebajikan Orang Tua Xiao Xin, there has been a decline in donations ever since the pandemic hit. Some of our residents are living with various health complications such as diabetes, heart disease and stroke, rendering them bed-ridden. The cost of care for acutely ill residents has been on the rise while we are struggling to secure sufficient donations and funds during this trying time,” he added.

Pertubuhan Kebajikan Orang Tua Xiao Xin is an old folk’s home that provides shelter and care for destitute, homeless and neglected senior citizens. Those interested in contributing to Pertubuhan Kebajikan Orang Tua Xiao Xin can call +016 695 1911 for more information.