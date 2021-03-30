7-Eleven Malaysia brings hope to young pregnant women

IN celebration of International Women’s Day, which falls on Mar 8 every year, 7-Eleven Malaysia, partnered with NGOHub Asia to celebrate the residents of Rumah Bonda by organising a prenatal yoga session.

Founded in 2019 by Siti Bainun Ahd Razali, Rumah Bonda is a transit home for young females between ages 15 to 25 who are in need of emotional, psychological, and physical support during the critical prenatal and postnatal period. Siti Bainun, the compassionate woman whom her residents affectionately call Bonda, has nurtured over 70 pregnant young females in the past two years.

With a maximum capacity of 24 residents, most residents remain under Siti Bainun’s wings for an average of six months. Each resident is invited to the shelter after Siti Bainun personally speaks with her parents to understand her family background and predicament. Currently, the home operates with three helpers and hosts 21 female residents – 14 young women with their newborns and seven expecting mothers.

As the residents deserve to be spoiled with some self-care time during the month in honour of them, 7-Eleven Malaysia and NGOHub engaged yoga instructor Delphine Lim for a one-hour session via Move For Hope – a fundraising initiative to provide refugees in Kuala Lumpur with better access to online education. The yoga session kicked off with a quick introduction of the team before the participants spaced out their colourful yoga mats on the front porch of the cosy house. To add to the celebration, 7-Eleven Malaysia brought care packs containing snacks and drinks for all 21 residents.

7-Eleven Malaysia’s General Manager of Marketing, Ronan Lee, said: “Since International Women’s Day falls in March every year, we wanted to do something for this very special group of people this month. It is especially important to not forget about the women community surrounding us, especially the underprivileged and neglected. We are glad to have spent time with the residents of Rumah Bonda and we hope that our initiative inspires the public to volunteer at shelters for the less fortunate.”

Siti Bainun said, “It is extremely refreshing for the young ladies to feel relaxed and comfortable while being around people who accept them as they are. The greatest challenge my girls face is the stigma people have about them – it is so common that even during hospital check-ups, I’m saddened to notice that there are nurses and doctors who seem to have prejudice against these young women.”

“There is no doubt that teen pregnancy is a moral issue; however, we need to understand that most of these young ladies – at least 80% of them - are from broken homes, resulting in lack of support and attention from their families. My highest appreciation to both 7-Eleven Malaysia and NGOHub for organising such a meaningful activity at Rumah Bonda. We have participated in yoga classes in the past, but the prenatal yoga class is just so calming and special to us all. Thanks for making our day and also for gifting us with goodies,” she added.

Rumah Bonda welcomes contribution from society and is particularly seeking for people to share their skills with the residents to help the young women get back on their own two feet once they fully recuperate. For more information on how to support them, contact +6019 203 1173 or visit their Instagram and Facebook pages at Rumah Bonda KL.