7-Eleven Malaysia Empowers Young Adults With Special Needs

THE largest 24-hour standalone convenience store operator, 7-Eleven Malaysia, in collaboration with its partner NGOhub, has taken the initiative to contribute baking equipment such as blender and food processor to a social enterprise, Stand Pie Me that makes and sells fresh pies where most of their employees are young adults with autism.

7-Eleven Malaysia’s General Manager of Marketing, Ronan Lee, said: “We hope that by extending our support towards this cause, we can further raise awareness on autism and prompt the public do their part in helping the community. These youths need our help more than ever; the extent of their capabilities is limitless.”

“By offering them an opportunity to work, we are giving them a future. At 7-Eleven Malaysia, we firmly believe in uplifting the lives of those who need us, and knowing the difference we make inspires us to continue our endeavours of being Always There For You,” Lee added.

Expressing his gratitude, chairman of Stand Pie Me, Sarjit Singh, said, “We are ever thankful to 7-Eleven Malaysia for the generous contribution. At present, we have around 10 employees with special needs, aged between 21 and 46 years old. We want to recognise their capabilities as they, like many of us, play a role to contribute back to the society.”

“Our goal is to branch out to areas outside of Klang Valley and have kiosks in office buildings where the public can interact with them. By doing this, we can raise more awareness and promote a positive perception towards people with special needs based on real-life experiences,” he added.

Stand Pie Me provides training, employment and mentorship for young adults with special needs in bakery. Those interested in contributing to Stand Pie Me can go to their official Facebook page at Stand Pie Me or call +6012 283 8381 for more information.