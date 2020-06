7-ELEVEN Malaysia has launched their e-loyalty programme via a mobile app called My7E™ which promises to deliver 24/7 rewards whilst providing further convenience to its members.

As a welcome reward to all new members, a complimentary one-off RM3 e-cash voucher will be given for every successful sign-up. Other benefits that await members include annual birthday reward, exclusive in-app monthly product e-stamp cards that rewards members based on repeat purchases, fortnightly product or service e-coupons that gives an immediate saving as well as its proprietary permanent programme within the app, 7REWARDS® that shall enthral all Slurpee® lovers out there as it rewards customers with a free Slurpee® for every six they purchased with no cup size requirements.

My7E™ members are also able to link-up their B Infinite card and for now Razer Pay e-wallet within the app to enable a seamless points collection or e-payment facility when they shop at 7-Eleven stores throughout the country.

“7-Eleven is the number one convenience store destination for millions of Malaysians and we know that everybody likes to be rewarded with more savings and perks, and without a doubt, My7E™ aspires to deliver that with the added benefit of 24/7 convenience,” said Colin Harvey, CEO of 7-Eleven Malaysia.

“Besides the initial rewards that are accorded to our members, which will surely get better down the road as we will constantly optimise our loyalty app offerings and services based on feedback and by phases, our customers have the added convenience of reaching out to us directly through the app besides our current touchpoints of our website or social media platforms as customer input is vital for our continuous improvement, be it on our range offering or service levels. One is also able to locate the nearest 7-Eleven stores based on current location via Google Maps in our app as well as be updated on the latest 7-Eleven campaigns and new and exclusive product or service launches,” Harvey added.

“In any given day, we have repeat customers coming to enjoy The Coolest Drink On Earth®, our iconic Slurpee® and if you come in every day to purchase, scan your My7E™ app member barcode, you’ll enjoy a free Slurpee® every week or even more and that’s our way of saying ‘Terima Kasih’ to all our customers as we look to reward them with more of what they want at 7-Eleven,” concluded Harvey.

To participate and enjoy the benefits of 7-Eleven Malaysia’s e-loyalty programme customers must download and instal the My7E™ app, available in Google Play store or iTunes App store and sign-up for a free membership. Once that has been done, all you need to do is to flash your member barcode every time you’re about to purchase your daily essentials at any one of the more than 2,400 7-Eleven stores around the country to begin your rewarding journey.