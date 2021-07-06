7-Eleven Malaysia introduces new strawberry yogurt Slurpee flavour

SLURPEE fans, rejoice! 7-Eleven has something “berry” good for you! The nation’s largest convenience store chain, 7-Eleven Malaysia, has introduced the new Slurpee Strawberry Yogurt flavour.

Priced attractively as low as RM2.30, this limited edition Slurpee flavour is available in sizes of 12 oz, 16 oz and 22 oz. The new and exclusive Slurpee flavour, Strawberry Yogurt not only tastes deliciously fruity, but its hint of natural sourness of yogurt delivers a smooth texture to your mouth and will cool you down faster than you can say Slurpee.

“Our outgoing Blueberry Blast Slurpee was an instant hit among our fans, so much so that we immediately began talking about what we could give our customers next. Yogurt drinks are gaining a real following in the country, and our new refreshing Slurpee Strawberry Yogurt flavour will definitely resonate well with our customers,” said Ronan Lee, 7-Eleven Malaysia’s General Manager of Marketing.

The “Coolest Drink on Earth®” is guaranteed to quench your thirst, so take a brainfreeze daydream and treat yourself to a deliciously refreshing experience! Head on down to your nearest 7-Eleven stores with a friend and try it out for yourself!

And better yet, My7E™ App members can get a FREE cup of Slurpee of any size for every six cups purchased through 7Rewards.