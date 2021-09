In conjunction with the celebration of the Merdeka spirit of unity, the largest 24-hour standalone convenience store operator, 7-Eleven Malaysia, partnered with an NGO hub to give back to the less fortunate local community through the distribution of groceries to charitable homes that have been severely impacted by the pandemic.

Basic necessities and groceries such as cooking oil, rice, canned sardines, biscuits, energy drinks, and packs of sugar were distributed to three homes - Mesra Home Ampang, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Lindungan Ikhlas Kuala Lumpur, and Victory Children and Youth Home - to ease their burden during this challenging period.

Founded in 2013, Mesra Home is a charity home for neglected elderly Muslim women. The home supports these women by providing shelter and comfort to ensure that the welfare of these senior citizens, well taken care of.

Currently, the home employs four helpers to care for 23 elderly women.

On the other hand, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Lindungan Ikhlas is a charitable home that provides care and shelter to 20 underprivileged children and 2 old senior citizens, with the help of five caretakers.

Victory Children and Youth Home operates with five helpers and hosts 30 children and youth between ages 7 and 21.

Established in 1998, the home shelters underprivileged children - including orphans, rebellious youth, and children from dysfunctional families – with the intention of transforming these precious lives through counseling, disciplines, proper education and character building.

“In the spirit of Merdeka, we collaborated with NGOhub to provide support to charity bodies across all creed and kind that have been affected even more so due to these trying times, and that this is what the spirit of Merdeka is about – all of us looking out for one another regardless of race or religion,” said 7-Eleven Malaysia’s General Manager of Marketing, Ronan Lee.

“This Merdeka, in the true spirit of patriotism, let us all remember that when we are united, we stand stronger together.”

7-Eleven hopes the public will join, in caring for the disenfranchised communities by contributing directly or alternatively one may drop by the nearest 7-Eleven outlet and make a contribution through our Kotak Putih Campaign of which goods contributed will be disbursed to the needy,” Lee added.

All three homes welcome contributions from the public and are always in need of monetary funds, household items, and volunteers.

To support these homes, kindly contact Mesra Home (+6 012 667 7934), Pertubuhan Kebajikan Lindungan Ikhlas (+6 016 628 1090), Victory Children & Youth Home (+6 018 239 7290) or visit their websites.

If you prefer 7-Eleven to channel contributions, find out details on the Kotak Putih Campaign on www.7eleven.com.my or 7-Eleven Malaysia’s official social media pages at 7ElevenMalaysia.

