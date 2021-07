7-ELEVEN Malaysia recently reached out to frontliners and B40 communities in line with its Lend A Helping Hand 2021 campaign to support the most impacted and vulnerable communities.

Throughout the month-long campaign which ended on July 4, beneficiaries received goods consisting of non-perishable food items, groceries, hygiene and protection products, and other household cleaning essentials. To ensure adherence to the standard operating procedures, handovers took precautions such as minimal interaction between donor and recipients with the collected items dropped off outside the recipient’s facility wherever possible.

Last week, 7-Eleven Malaysia distributed grocery items donated by its customers to frontline health workers at Hospital Angkatan Tentera Tuanku Mizan in Wangsa Maju, police and military personnel at roadblocks along Jalan Ampang, the underprivileged communities at Anjung Singgah Yayasan Kebajikan Negara, and the homeless along Jalan Bukit Bintang, among others.

7-Eleven Malaysia’s General Manager of Marketing, Ronan Lee, said: “In a time of overwhelming uncertainty from the viral pandemic, there is a pressing need for us to come together to do our part to provide relief to the most vulnerable. By partnering with our compassionate customers, 7-Eleven Malaysia is working to provide an avenue for Malaysians to equip and support healthcare and essential workers and the B40 community with groceries items and daily necessities during these trying times.”

“With these efforts and more to come, 7-Eleven Malaysia aims to do our part in safeguarding the well-being, safety and health of all those in need, while ensuring that they are able to carry their duties and continue living life in the new normal as sustainable as possible. Let’s join hands to serve the community as #KitaJagaKita. Together, we are making sure that we are always there for those in need,” Lee added.

Expressing his gratitude, Anjung Singgah Yayasan Kebajikan Negara, Operations Officer, Amir Rudin, said: “We are ever thankful for the contribution from 7-Eleven Malaysia and it means a lot to the residents here. At Anjung Singgah, we provide temporary shelter, food, drinks and serve as an intervention centre to prepare the homeless to survive with the country’s current situation. We always welcome any individuals, corporate companies and anyone interested in helping the homeless people.”