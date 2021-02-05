7-Eleven Malaysia ushers in Chinese New Year with amazing deals

Elevate the festive mood with 7-Eleven’s Oxpicious New Year promotions and bring home your favourite snacks and daily essentials. Be sure to grab Chinese New Year must-haves such as Loke Kee Arrowhead Chips 100g, Mister Potato assorted 150g, Thumbs Groundnut 120g, and more.

On top of that, enjoy ONG-some “Buy 2 Save More” deals on your favourite snacks and drinks such as Lay’s Assorted 48-52g, Hershey’s Nuggets Cookies ‘n’ Creme 28g, Yeo’s Assorted 350ml and Coca-Cola Assorted 500ml, among others – valid from now till 7th March 2021.

What’s more, enjoy random cashback up to RM888 to your Touch ‘n Go eWallet when you spend RM12 and above in a single receipt via Touch ‘n Go eWallet “Pay” function at all 7-Eleven stores nationwide. Each user is entitled to a maximum of THREE random cashback throughout the promotional period, from now till 7th March 2021.

Hurry and head over to your nearest 7-Eleven stores today. For more information, follow 7ElevenMalaysia on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.7eleven.com.my. Terms and conditions apply.