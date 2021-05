ATTENTION, BLINKS! 7-Eleven Malaysia has just released a limited edition Pepsi x BLACKPINK 500ml, featuring Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa of the ever popular South Korean girl group, BLACKPINK.

Priced attractively at RM3.30 per bottle, Pepsi x BLACKPINK 500ml is available exclusively at 7-Eleven stores in Peninsular Malaysia for a limited time. What’s more, each bottle comes in four exciting designs, stunningly adorned with the individual portraits of the international superstars.

For a refreshing pick-me-up on a scorching hot day, head over to the nearest 7-Eleven store in your area to get your hands on the limited edition Pepsi x BLACKPINK 500ml and collect all four designs - each autographed by one of the BLACKPINK members!