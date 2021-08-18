7-Eleven’s eco-friendly initiative

7-ELEVEN Malaysia has just launched an eco-friendly initiative to transform post-consumer plastic bottle waste into striking tote bags. The brand’s new and exclusive reusable bag collection is dedicated to sustainability, encouraging Malaysians to factor in environmental friendly steps while shopping.

The largest 24-hour standalone convenience store operator nationwide has released two reusable bag variants – the Out of the Ocean Bag and the Recycled PET (polyethylene terephthalate) Bottle Bag – to address the conundrum of what to do further with all the plastic waste being generated.

The Out of the Ocean Bag is constructed using 100% recycled ocean plastics whereby every bag removes the equivalent of two-to-three bottles from the oceans and waterways. This spacious bag may look dainty, but can support up to 15kg.

On the other hand, the Recycled PET Bottle Bag is upcycled from 100% recycled PET bottles. With a maximum carrying capacity of 10kg, this bag allows you to carry your purchased necessities while reducing the equivalent of up to three plastic bottles from the environment.

First of their kind in Malaysia, 7-Eleven’s latest reusable bags are not only eco-friendly but look cute, too! The quirky bags are adorned with educational fun facts and their wide straps make them extremely comfortable to wear.

Affordably priced at RM7.90 (Recycled PET Bottle Bag) and RM13.90 (Out of the Ocean Bag), the reusable bags are available exclusively at selected 7-Eleven stores in Peninsular Malaysia.

Best of all, as part of the #TrashToTreasure Reusable Bag campaign, from now until Sept 16, with every purchase of the reusable bags, RM1 will be channelled toward 7-Eleven’s environmental non-governmental organisation (NGO) partners, Reef Check Malaysia and Juara Turtle Project, so you can play your role in supporting their nature conservation efforts while sporting a trendy tote on your shoulder.