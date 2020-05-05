7-Eleven shares Ramadan joy with less fortunate community

AS Muslims in Malaysia welcome the holy month of Ramadan and gather with family and friends over scrumptious meals to break the fast at sunset, some less fortunate members of the society are unable to experience the bliss that Ramadan brings.

This Ramadan, 7-Eleven Malaysia, collaborating with its startup NGOHub alongside with Majlis Belia Malaysia (MBM) distributed Iftar food items to help alleviate the burden faced by charitable homes, especially during these challenging times.

As part of its corporate values, 7-Eleven has taken the initiative to help out with food supplies in the form of kurma or dates, dairy products, snacks and biscuits for Rumah Kasih Harmoni Paya Jaras, Rumah Titian Kaseh and Pertubuhan Kebajikan Ehsan Ash-Shakur (PEKEAS) to mitigate the financial impact of the pandemic on at-risk underprivileged communities.

The extension of the movement control order (MCO) in Malaysia has certainly impacted charitable homes that provide shelter and care for underprivileged children as well as the less fortunate ones.

7-Eleven Malaysia general manager of marketing Ronan Lee said: “Some welfare homes and orphanages are in dire need of food supplies in order to remain sustainable, particularly in the month of Ramadan. Giving back to the less fortunate is a strong part of the corporate values of 7-Eleven. We reach out to homes in need of help and give them the same opportunity to celebrate the fasting month like everyone else.”

Elaborating further, Lee said: “Necessary precautions were taken by 7-Eleven Malaysia and Majlis Belia Malaysia during the handover of food items with minimal personnel from both the recipients and our side. In light of the ongoing pandemic, we dropped off the food supplies at the front gate of the respective homes with minimal interaction.”

“As a business entity, people are at the heart of what we aspire to do and our approach to corporate responsibility is driven by our own experience and passion to help the less fortunate and vulnerable communities. Ramadan is a time to spare a thought for underprivileged children living in welfare homes and orphanages, especially during these unprecedented times,” he added.