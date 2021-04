PUBLIC ISLAMIC BANK is offering New-to-Bank Cardmembers of the Visa and Mastercard Platinum/Gold Credit Cards-i 50% Cash Back for their first online and grocery transactions using these cards.

As part of the bank’s effort to offer more value to Cardmembers with the latest benefits and features, these newly launched cards are Shariah-compliant under the Ujrah concept that complements the lifestyle of discerning Malaysian consumers.

Syamsul Azuan, CEO of Public Islamic Bank Berhad said, “The Public Islamic Bank Credit Cards-i is part of our initiative to provide a wider range of Shariah-compliant banking products and services to meet the ever changing needs of our customers, both Muslim and non-Muslim.”

Adapting the minimalism concept, the cards have a very distinctive “wau” design and other than the interesting design, it also offers cash back features.

For Public Islamic Bank Visa Credit Cards-i, it offers up to 4% Cash Back on online and overseas transactions while Public Islamic Bank Mastercard Credit Cards-i gives up to 4% Cash Back on groceries and departmental stores transactions.

Another value-added benefit is the 0% management fee for Flexipay and Balance Transfer for the Cardmembers. Cardmembers will also be donating to a good cause while spending of 0.1% of the total dining transaction amount will be donated to Yayasan Waqaf by the bank.

For more information, log on to Public Bank’s website at www.pbebank.com or Public Islamic Bank’s website at www.publicislamicbank.com.my or call PB Customer Service at 03-2176 8000.