HONG Leong Bank (HLB) and Hong Leong Islamic Bank were awarded the ‘Inspirational Starz Award’ at the recent Amanah Saham Nasional Berhad (ASNB) Starz Award Nite 2018.

Group managing director and CEO of HLB, Domenic Fuda, received the award on behalf of the bank. The prestigious award is indeed an achievement for HLB, as it comes less than a year after the bank commenced its fund distribution partnership with ASNB.

As authorised ASNB agents, the bank offers fourteen ASNB funds comprising six fixed priced funds and eight variable priced funds at all its 256 branches nationwide covering both west Malaysia and east Malaysia.