NEC Corporation and NEC Corporation of Malaysia recently announced the successful completion of a Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SDWAN) trial with Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL).

Funded by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Japan, the project aims to boost cybersecurity resilience among ASEAN member states. The trial began in September 2018 using the WAN infrastructure in UniKL as a testbed.

This trial showed that implementing NEC’s open source-based SDWAN Security Common Platform in UniKL’s WAN allows the network management and control to be completely centralised. It also allows the institution to manage its existing network equipment from multiple providers from a single SDWAN controller.

The implementation gives greater flexibility, agility and security to the university’s networks and allows UniKL to make the most out of their existing network infrastructure.

As the result of the successful trial, NEC Corporation of Malaysia has been selected to deliver OpenMSA(*), an open network orchestration framework and a core component of NEC’s SDWAN Security Common Platform, for the UniKL-NEC SDx Center of Excellence, which was officially inaugurated by UniKL on March 22.

The center was established to groom Malaysian network engineering talents and spearhead Malaysia’s research on the latest networking technologies, including Software-Defined Networking, Internet of Things and 5G mobile communications.

Senior SND/NFV Technology Expert, Global Platform Division, NEC Corporation, Masanori Tsujikawa said UniKL’s decision to choose NEC to support its upcoming research lab is a testament to the high quality and reliability of its innovative solutions.

“Moving forward, we will launch the new open source-based SDWAN Security Common Platform globally to help organisations transform the way they operate and manage their networks,” he said.