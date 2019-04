MILO with Whole Grain Cereal is set to charge up Malaysians with the right start that is light but fully loaded to take on the day.

Nestle Products Sdn Bhd’s MILO and Milks Business Unit executive director Kumaran Nowuram said the product is the latest addition to the growing range of MILO products developed with the young, modern consumer in mind.

“A convenient, nutritious solution that is light but packs a punch, it ensures that they wake up to a breakfast drink of champions that fills them up without the weight of a heavy breakfast but still gets them going to help achieve their daily goals.

“It is also in line with our continuous commitment to providing nutritious MILO offerings to Malaysian consumers,” he added.

Whole grain is an important source of key nutrients such as protein, fibre, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals. A serving of the drink contains 8g of whole grain, which helps to meet 17 percent of the recommended whole grain intake per day.

The new drink also contains 25 percent more cereal compared to the current MILO Cereal, and is high in fibre.

Made from the natural goodness of malt, milk and cocoa, it contains Active-Go, a combination of essential nutrients including vitamin B for efficient energy from food, making it an ideal power-packed breakfast drink.

All MILO variants including the new drink meet the Healthier Choice Logo (HCL) nutrient criteria specified by the Ministry of Health Malaysia, which means it is lower in fat and total sugar levels compared to other non-HCL products in the malted drink category.

For a perfect cup of MILO with Whole Grain Cereal, add 200ml of hot water to a 36g single-serve packed in convenient sachets. Although the drink is good on its own, you can pair it with your favourite fruit for a wholesome start to your day.