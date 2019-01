SUNWAY Velocity Mall has kickstarted its Lunar New Year celebration with the theme “A Cantonese Heritage Celebration” from Jan 5 to Feb 19.

In line with the theme, the immensely detailed decorations at the mall not only brings out the essence of the Lunar New Year, but also embody many meaningful Cantonese cultural symbols. For instance, the roof tips of the architectural building, inspired by the Lingnan province, are shaped like ears which signifies great fortune and prosperity.

During a recent Lunar New Year lunch for the media, KS Wong, Senior General Manager of Sunway Velocity Mall Sdn Bhd said the mall has organised many Cantonese cultural workshops like opera mask making and a Chinese calligraphy workshop, as well as performances like Cantonese opera and Cantonese old folks’ songs to highlight the uniqueness of the culture and custom of the Cantonese heritage.

“As the essence of the New Year revolves around being with family and friends, Sunway Velocity Mall has also organised many events and performances like acrobatic lion dance, Wong Fei Hong Martial Arts, and many activities for children to enlighten the younger generation on the history and tradition of the Lunar New Year.

“The celebration of the New Year at Sunway Velocity Mall not only aims to bring family and friends together but also to build new and profound memories to start a great Lunar New Year,” he said.

Wong said one of the main highlights of the campaign is the ‘Little Miss Cheong Sam Contest’ that is to be held on Jan 20. There will be 40 participants ranging from 5 to 9 years old, and proving that Malaysia is a multi-cultural haven, the contest currently has a multiracial participation.

These 40 contenders will vie for the main title of “Little Miss Cheongsam” and the two runner-ups. Three other titles will also be up for grabs, “Miss Elegant”, “Miss Outstanding”, and “Miss Confident”, where marks will be allocated based on their costume, creativity and confidence on the catwalk.

Where some of the excitement of the Lunar New Year comes from the preparation, shoppers will find a variety of booths available at the Main Atrium ground floor to shop for goods and gifts, like traditional Chinese clothing for kids, CNY cookies, hampers and Chinese teas.

With the mall decorated with buildings and streets inspired by Lingnan province, shoppers get to savour the experience of a traditional Cantonese village seen in movies and talked about in Cantonese tales.

Shoppers are also able to learn more regarding the origin of the Cantonese clan as well as the proper way to address family members in Cantonese through an educational billboard. Although not readily apparent to casual observers, there are unspoken rules about the appropriate behaviour and manners of how one should act and address others as a respect to the hierarchy.

With Cantonese Heritage as the theme for this year’s Lunar New Year campaign, Sunway Velocity Mall aims to inspire shoppers to get in touch with their roots and to cherish the Lunar New Year with friends and family.