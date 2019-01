LBS Bina Group Berhad (LBS) recently hosted its first photography and creativity contest for adults and children aged between five to 12-years-old, as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

The home and community themed contest received a whopping 3,622 entries with 112 lucky winners comprising individuals and schools walking away with attractive prizes at today’s event.

Retiree Wong Wai Sun walked away with RM5,000 after emerging as the winner of the “LBS Photography Contest”

While the winners of the LBS Creativity Contest are Lee Xin Luo for category A (5 - 8 years old), Belle Foong Yann Thong for category B (9 -12 years old) and Muhammad Afiq Amirun M.Azwan Tan for category C (model house). All the winners received a cash prize of RM1,000 each.

The group managing director of LBS Tan Sri Lim Hock San said both contests provided a good platform for the contestants to express their creativity and innovation.

“Malaysia is indeed full of talented people and we received an overwhelming number of submissions for these two contests,” he said in his speech during the prize-giving ceremony.

Lim said LBS received a total of 800 photos for the photo contest while 15 schools participated with an overall submission of 3,500 art pieces, and 63 entries for the model dream house category.