A chance to travel

In conjunction with Hari Merdeka this year, BHPetrol and Tourism Malaysia has come together to celebrate the festive spirit with BHPetrol customers through Jom! Cuti-Cuti Malaysia promotional contest that will run from Aug 18 to Oct 26.

The contest was launched on Aug 18 by Tourism Malaysia Director General Datuk Musa Yusof and Boustead Petroleum Marketing Sdn Bhd (BHPetrol) CEO Leslie Ng.

The collective goal of the collaboration hopes to garner the public’s continuous support for BHPetrol as a thriving brand in Malaysia. Most importantly, this joint effort strives to support the Malaysian tourism industry that was severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The contest is expected to encourage Malaysians to travel across states to enjoy the country’s natural beauty, as well as existing tourist attractions that are comparable to foreign tourist destinations. There are various interesting domestic tourism activities such as homestay, ecotourism and agrotourism activities that can be explored by locals.

“We welcome initiatives such as this collaboration with BHPetrol which is in line with Tourism Malaysia’s goals in our efforts to reinvigorate our domestic tourism sector,” said Datuk Musa in his speech at the launching ceremony.

30 grand prize winners will win delightful domestic holiday packages worth RM4,000 each. Each package will consist of a 3 days 2 nights vacation, cash money and BHPetrol cash vouchers. As for 30 consolidation prizes, now is the best time to grab 10,000 ePoints and fuel vouchers valued at RM1,100 each.

Last but not least, be sure to check out the 30 weekly prizes of 2 days 1 night stay at Royale Chulan hotels throughout popular destinations in Malaysia.

In order to be eligible, consumers will need to purchase a cumulative minimum amount of RM30 fuel products or shop items at BHPetrol stations. Using the physical BHPetrol eCard will entitle the user to one entry, while BHPetrol eCard mobile app users will be entitled to three entries, for every cumulative RM30 spend.