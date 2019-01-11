A Chinese heritage celebration at Sunway Malls

WITH a new year comes new beginnings! Sunway Malls reunited to celebrate the coming Lunar New Year at Sunway Pyramid with a bang. Each mall has their unique take on this year’s festivities with the unifying theme of celebrating heritage.

In conjunction with this celebration, Sunway Malls have worked very closely with the respective cultural associations in the country with the goal of educating shoppers on the origins of the various of Chinese heritage clans.

The celebration at Sunway Pyramid on Jan 8, began with a Hokkien singing performance, followed by a lion dance performance. A Cantonese opera performance then took the stage, injecting emotion into the event. The Chinese drum performance ended with the representatives from Sunway Malls officially launching the campaign when each of them took turns to beat the drum to usher in prosperity and luck.

The representatives from Sunway Malls were H.C Chan, CEO of Sunway Malls & Theme Parks; Kevin Tan, COO of Sunway Malls; K.S Wong, Senior General Manager of Sunway Velocity Mall; Phang Sau Lian, General Manager of Sunway Putra Mall; Chai Wen Yew, General Manager of Sunway Carnival Mall; Albert Cheok, Centre Manager of Sunway Giza and Allan Tay, Assistant General Manager of Sunway Citrine Hub.

Various activities linking back to the clans were held at the launch. Guests feasted on traditional red kuey, yam paste and water chestnut cake which represents the Teochew heritage celebration at Sunway Putra Mall. From Sunway Velocity Mall, an artistic Guang Dong Embroidery workshop by the Klang Kwong Tung Association (Cantonese) represented the mall.

Members of the media also had the opportunity to learn the “Hokkien Ho Chit Tho” from the Penang Hokkien Association who came all the way from Penang representing Sunway Carnival Mall. Last but not least, Sunway Pyramid worked together with the Federation of Hakka Associations of Malaysia and came up with an educational vending machine that tests shoppers on Hakka trivia.

“The Chinese culture and celebration in Malaysia, particularly the Lunar New Year celebration is an amalgamation of influence from different Chinese clans. Our forefathers who hailed from different regions brought a tapestry that makes up what Malaysia is today. At Sunway Malls, we are honoured to pay tribute to their influences,” said Chan.

At Sunway Pyramid, the concourse area of the mall is anchored by a Tulou, which is a traditional communal residence of the Hakka people. The Tulou was first constructed between the 15th and 20th century to accommodate a whole clan. Traditionally, everyone living in the Tulou would share a family name, with the building providing both a haven from outsiders and a sense of community.

Shoppers can take home wonderful memories of their visit to the mall with the insta-worthy Hakka Reunion Portrait booth! Have fun with the traditional Hakka costumes and props provided to make your picture a little more unique. Take home a printed copy of your photo and even email it to yourself to share it amongst your friends!

Think you know your Hakka and Lunar New Year culture? Give the Hakka Trivia Time vending machine a try and receive a gift! Just explore the concourse for some clues on Hakka culture and the Lunar New Year to answer the questions correctly. It’s that simple!

Get your family and friends together every weekend at 3pm for an acrobatic Lion Dance performance to usher in prosperity and blessings for the Lunar New Year, brought to you by Huawei! Each week will feature unique lion dances ranging from Hakka to the common lion dance styles.

Shoppers will also be rewarded when they spend, dine and shop with their families in the mall this festive season. Upon spending RM300 in two receipts (RM200 for HSBC Credit Cardholders), shoppers can redeem an All-Season Prosperity Angpow set, while with a spend of RM800 (RM700 for HSBC Credit Cardholders), a Reunion Dining Set is available for redemption, just in time for the reunion dinner!

Sunway Pyramid also collaborated with the Federation of Hakka Associations of Malaysia to ensure the authenticity of the decor and culture of the Hakka people with the goal of educating the public on the origins of the Malaysian Hakka community.