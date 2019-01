IN conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year celebration, BHPetrol is continuing the tradition of celebrating the festive occassion at selected service stations.

Today’s event was officiated by BHPetrol Managing Director Tan Kim Thiam, who said the KL-Karak Highway station is a popular destination for motorists to make a pit-stop to get their necessities.

“With the latest upgrade on the facilities, this station is the best and continues to be the favourite choice for customers to refuel their vehicles with the high quality Infiniti fuel or to refresh themselves with food and other offerings.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish all our customers a happy Chinese New Year and a safe journey home. For those that are celebrating, enjoy the festive season with family and friends. Whatever you do, be safe,” he said.

As part of the event, complimentary goodie bags containing snacks, drinks, mandarin oranges and other items were distributed to customers as refreshments for their journey.

On top of the goodie bags, certain lucky drive-in customers were given ang pow packets by the BHPetrol retail team.

Free mandarin oranges were also distributed at seven other service stations beginning today (Jan 31) with every spend while stocks last. The participating BHPetrol stations are:

> BHPetrol Harmony Sg Besi Toll Plaza

> BHPetrol Kg Sungai Kayu Ara

> BHPetrol Taman Tun Dr Ismail

> Kuala Lumpur BHPetrol Jalan Kuching

> BHPetrol R&R Seremban Utara

> BHPetrol KL-Klang

> BHPetrol R&R Sg Buloh (OBR)

The event was also organised to promote the latest “Win Cash RM300,000” promotion that is currently running at all BHPetrol stations, where a total prize worth RM300,000 and ePoint bonus prizes are being offered.

During the promotional period from Jan 20 to Mar 31, BHPetrol customers that spend RM30 and above on any purchase excluding tobacco, Touch ‘n Go, and ePay services are eligible to participate in the contest.

For more information, visit www.bhpetrol.com.my