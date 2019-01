TETRA Pak (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, supported by Nestle Milo UHT, has announced that the CAREton project 2019 consumer recycling campaign will be collaborating with the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) as its latest beneficiary to recycle 35 million drink packs in 2019.

The CAREton project plans to collect and recycle the drink packs which will be processed to make poly Aluminium (polyAl) panel boards and roofing tiles.

The CAREton Project started out in 2012 with EPIC Homes, a local non-government organisation that facilitates development of community-based housing solutions with Orang Asli communities of Malaysia as a beneficiary. Since then, it has provided enough roofing tiles and panel boards to build over 150 homes and community infrastructures.

This year, with MBPJ on board as a new beneficiary, the CAREton project aims to extend its benefit to the local communities in Petaling Jaya. Collected drink packs will be recycled and converted into a total of 1,000 polyAl panel boards, which will be provided to MBPJ. The panel boards will be used as part of the Eco Recycling Plaza’s exterior and interior structure, as well as community rest areas and town parks in Petaling Jaya.

Bandar Utama assemblyman Jamaliah Jamaluddin, who officiated at the launch, praised the initiative, saying that it

is very encouraging to see more parties actively engaging in recycling and becoming a part of the CAREton Project.

“This will help revitalise the amenities and improve the wellbeing of the Petaling Jaya community. As everyone plays a vital role in environmental efforts, we hope this joint effort will help raise recycling awareness and education.”

Terrynz Tan, Environment Director for Tetra Pak Malaysia, Singapore & Philippines said that while recycling rates have been on the uptrend, there remains room for more awareness and education on drink pack recycling.

“We have come a long way since 2012, and much of this achievement must be attributed to the concerted efforts of our partners and the public. We want to urge Malaysians to continue doing their bit by recycling their drink packs and educating others about how easy it is. One simply has to do the 3Fs – first, push the straw back into the pack; second, flip the flaps to flatten; and finally, pack it up and drop it off at any of our collection partners,” she said.

Ng Su Yen, Business Executive Officer for Nestle’s Ready-to-Drink Business Unit, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad, said the company strongly believes in tackling packaging waste.

“That is why we are looking at effective recycling solutions such as the CAREton Project. For the past seven years, the CAREton Project has collected 60 million drink packs for recycling – enough to build over 150 homes and community projects that have touched many lives.

“This is in line with our global ambition to make 100% of our packaging reusable or recyclable by 2025. With so many Malaysians enjoying our MILO ready-to-drink packs daily, we hope to inculcate better recycling habits be it for adults or children,” she said.

Consumers can drop off their used drink packs at any of the CAREton collection points – there are close to 500 points across Malaysia.

Interested parties may search for the one located nearest to them via Tetra Pak’s Recycle Easy website at http://recycle-easy.com.my. For those interested in becoming a CAREton collection partner, the necessary information is also available on the same website.

For more information on the CAREton project 2019, please visit www.facebook.com/tetra.pak.my.