THE 11th edition of Automechanika Kuala Lumpur 2019 opened yesterday at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) with a total of 293 exhibitors.

Hailed as the leading automotive trade fair in the ASEAN region, the three-day fair which closes on Saturday, is a platform for sourcing and getting the latest information on developments in the sector.

Deputy general manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, Fiona Chew, said she believes the three-day exhibition will attract tech industry and auto-lifestyle fanatics. Messe Frankfurt is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser.

“Attendees can embrace global trends through entertaining and autocultural experiences, as well as hands-on learning opportunities,” she said at the launch of the exhibition on Thursday.

The opening ceremony was graced by Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry Ong Kian Ming, Malaysia Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) CEO Datuk Madani Sahari and MATRADE CEO Datuk Wan Latiff Wan Musa.

Through the value-added fringe programmes, the show will go beyond being just a trading platform by delivering different experiences for each visitor.

Tailored to meet the educational needs of fleet operators in the commercial vehicle sector, the new Fleet Management Conference on Mar 22 saw highly influential industry experts shining a light on the sector’s rising trends, along with presenting new technology for fleet monitoring and management.

Building upon its auto-lifestyle experiences, visitors can marvel at over 70 of the most cutting-edge car modifications at the EMMA Malaysia Final - Car Audio and Modification Competition on Mar 22 and 23. The winner of the year-long competition will also be announced during the show.

Exhibitors have been carefully allocated into different zones that showcase specific products, services and technology in various market sectors, across 9,710 sqm of space in five halls.

The increase in the number of exhibitors, will provide even more opportunities for local businesses to network with some of the most influential names in the global industry.

For more information, visit www.automechanika-kl.com