UNIQLO MALAYSIA turns 10 this November and it wants to say a big ‘thank you’ to customers here for showing their love and support for its LifeWear.

CEO for Uniqlo in Malaysia and Singapore Yuki Yamada (right) said: “Over the last decade, Uniqlo Malaysia has grown from our first store at Fahrenheit 88 in Kuala Lumpur to 51 physical and online stores nationwide today.

“In appreciation of our Malaysian customers, we will be launching a few products that are specially created for Malaysia, which include designs in collaboration with local artists to showcase Malaysian art and culture.”

Some of the line-up of collaborating local artists include Bendang Artisan, a team of artists that designs and creates handmade ceramic tableware, such as bowls, plates and trays to bring out the best in Malaysian food.

Yamada adds that Uniqlo prides itself on providing Malaysians with quality clothing at accessible price points with the concept of LifeWear at its core. LifeWear is simple, high quality everyday clothing with a practical sense of beauty and ingenious details, designed to make everyone’s life better with more comfort, better functional benefits or simply joy.

“Over the last 10 years, Uniqlo has continuously improved some of its LifeWear lines with material innovations that are highly relevant and popular among Malaysian customers, such as AIRism, a line designed with heat-releasing breathability, that cools the body and wicks away moisture in the tropics; and Dry-Ex which is great for athletic activities as it dries at double the speed of cotton and features anti-microbial and anti-odour properties,” he said.

Customers and loyal fans of Uniqlo can look forward to participating in activities in-store and online on its official website and app in line with #10YearsOfUniqlo.