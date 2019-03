EARNING AirAsia BIG Points has become faster and easier, with Kiwi.com, one of the world’s fastest growing online travel agencies now offering the ability to earn points on all non-AirAsia flight bookings and itineraries.

AirAsia BIG Members will gain access to an array of flight options, not just in AirAsia’s network but across all airlines at Kiwi.com. In addition, BIG members who book flights with Kiwi.com via the AirAsia BIG website or mobile app will earn one BIG point for every RM2 spent.

To kick off the partnership, AirAsia BIG members are being given the chance to win a total of one million BIG Points for all flight bookings made with Kiwi.com via the AirAsia BIG website or mobile app between Feb 21 and March 31, 2019.

Ten BIG Members with the highest spend in a single transaction will win the following prizes:

1st prize: 500,000 BIG Points

2nd prize: 200,000 BIG Points

3rd prize: 100,000 BIG Points

4th - 5th prize: 50,000 BIG Points, respectively

6th - 10th prize: 20,000 BIG Points,

AirAsia BIG CEO Spencer Lee said BIG Member benefits will only get bigger and better, as the airline continues to develop and integrate more guest-obsessed travel and lifestyle products and services.

“This partnership allows us to push boundaries when it comes to new ways of earning BIG Points and we look forward to sharing even more exciting features and offers for members in the coming months - so, stay tuned.”

Sign up as a BIG Member at airasiabig.com now or check out the AirAsia BIG app for more exciting offers!